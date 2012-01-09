Generation Flux: Raina Kumra

“Fear holds a lot of people back,” says Raina Kumra, 34. “I’m skill hoarding. Every time I update my resume, I see the path that I didn’t know would be. You keep throwing things into your backpack, and eventually you’ll have everything in your tool kit.”

Kumra is sitting in a Dublin hotel, where earlier she spoke on a panel about the future of mobile

before a group of top chief information officers. She is not technically in the mobile business, nor

a software engineer or academic. She actually works as the Codirector of Innovation for the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the federal agency that oversees Voice of America and other government-run media. How she got there is a classic journey of flux.

Kumra started out in film school. She made documentaries, including in South America and India, and

then took a job as a video editor for Scientific American Frontiers. “After each trip to shoot footage,” she

says, “I’d come back after a couple of months and find that the editing tools had all changed.” So

she decided to learn computer programming. “I figured I had to get my tech on,” says Kumra, who

signed up for New York University’s Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP). She then moved

into the ad world, doing digital campaigns at BBH, R/GA, and Weiden+Kennedy and, eventually,

launching her own agency. Along the way she picked up a degree from Harvard’s design school, taught

at the University of Amsterdam, and started a nonprofit called Light Up Malawi.

Meet The Rest Of Generation Flux Other Flux-ers recommended by Raina Kumra. Andrew Rasiej

Founder, Personal Democracy

@rasiej Andrew McLaughlin

Executive Director, Civic Commons

@mcandrew Caterina Fake

Co-founder, Flickr and Hunch

@Caterina Chris Hughes

Co-founder, Facebook / Founder, Jumo

@chrishughes Cindy Gallop

Consultant, Coach, Entrepreneur

@cindygallop Dan Ariely

Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics, Duke University

@danariely Jan Chipchase

Executive Creative Director of Global Insights, Frog Design

@janchip Jerri Chou

Co-founder, All Day Buffet, The Feast, TBD, and Lovely Day

@jchou Jocelyn Wyatt

Executive Director, IDEO.org

Bio Jonah Brucker-Cohen

Artist, Writer, Researcher

@coinop29 Josh Nesbit

Chief Executive Officer, Medic Mobile

@joshnesbit Kate Gardiner

Journalist, Photographer, Social Media Expert

@KateGardiner Katie Jacobs Stanton

Head of International Strategy, Twitter

@KatieS Megha Desai

Founder, MSD

@meghatron5 Perry Chen

Co-founder/CEO, Kickstarter

@perrychen Sarah Szalavitz

Founder/CEO, 7 Robot

@dearsarah

“So many people say, “I don’t know what you do,'” Kumra allows, in an admission echoed by many in Generation Flux. “I’m a collection of many things, I’m not one thing.”

The point here is not that Kumra’s tool kit of skills has suddenly enabled her to break through the

ambiguity of this era. Rather, it is that the variety of her experiences–and her passion for new

ones–leaves her well-prepared for whatever the future brings. Certainly her background aids her

credibility when dealing with both the tech geeks in Dublin and the politicos in D.C. “I had to try

something entrepreneurial,” Kumra says, referring to her decision to start an ad agency. “I had to

try social enterprise. I needed to understand government. I just needed to know this.”

Before she went to D.C., she had an offer to join a large ad agency in New York City, running the

digital account for AT&T. “It was a big cushy position,” she says. “Or I could take a job at the

State Department for half the pay.” She opted for the latter, joining the eDiplomacy office at

State, “working on both internal platforms and external programs–tech camps and workshops–for

civil societies.” Part of her motivation, she says: “I wanted to see if there were other

troublemakers in D.C.”

“Technology has helped me create my path–we’re going toward more connection, more information,”

says Kumra. “Everything I do is related to the speed of change in technology and communications.”