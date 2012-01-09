Generation Flux: Bob Greenberg

Bob Greenberg doesn’t do the comb-over. Nor does he crop his hair short, or shave his scalp. Instead, beyond the patch of baldness on top of his head, his hair is long and flowing and bushy. It’s as if he’s saying, “Look, I am who I am. So deal with it.”

I met with Greenberg several times this past fall, to talk about both the growth of his business,

digital ad agency R/GA, and the incredible churn in its staff. R/GA has been phenomenally

successful. The first time we sat down, in September, he nonchalantly dropped that his company had

dozens of jobs open to fill, at a time when news reports blared about unemployment and the ad

industry overall was treading water. R/GA, Greenberg explained, had expanded by 20% since the start

of 2011, from 1,000 staffers to 1,200.

Yet to net those 200 additions, Greenberg had to add 500 new people. Greenberg talks about this

intense transition in his ranks with a that’s-the-way-it-is nonchalance. He spends more time than

ever on talent retention and recruitment. But he’s not upset by it; he’s not fighting it; and he’s

not proceeding on the expectation that the pace of change will settle down anytime soon.

I visited Greenberg’s office as the weather turned colder. On Manhattan’s 39th street, between

Eighth and Ninth avenues, on the gritty edge of the fashion district, Greenberg’s firm has been

gobbling up office space, in a half a dozen buildings along the block. The main office is low-slung

and set back, with a courtyard to the street that feels almost Californian–as unexpected as

Greenberg’s mane of hair. Inside the reception area, the walls are adorned to the ceiling with

awards the agency has received, an overflow that continues in Greenberg’s own space. He points out

an assortment of historical Apple products that he’s collecting, and then rummages in his bookcase

to pull out his firm’s catalog from 1985. Back then, he worked on motion graphics and special

effects for films, and he drops names like Brian DePalma and Ridley Scott, how Woody Allen’s Zelig

couldn’t have been made without his firm’s help. He shows me pictures of the breakthrough

technologies they worked on back then, the machines they made, the computer systems that hadn’t

existed. He’s proud, a bit wistful, and given his sixtysomething age, it would be natural to assume

that he’s settled into a nostalgic reverie.

So did things change more back in those days, I ask delicately? The tiger inside Greenberg shows its

teeth: “Oh, definitely faster today,” he growls. “No question.”

Greenberg has been distinctive in the ad industry for seeing and exploiting the advent of digital

interactivity and continues to be among the forward-looking vanguard in the industry, despite a

laconic, eccentric aura that belies the rigor of his intellect. While R/GA is, in the scheme of

Corporate America, a small fish, the perspective that Greenberg employs is instructive for how even

large firms need to evolve.

“If we don’t change our structure, we’ll get less relevant,” Greenberg tells me. “We won’t be able

to grow.” Despite the tremendous business success his firm is enjoying right now, he’s pushing the

operation into a radical reorganization. “We see the end of vertical and horizontal integration; it

needs to be functional integration.” It is, in fact, the fifth time he’s hauled R/GA into a new kind

of business model. “People talk about change and adaptation, but they don’t see how fast the

competition is coming, from everywhere. We have to move. We have no choice.”