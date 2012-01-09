Generation Flux: Baratunde Thurston

Baratunde Thurston had been up most of the night . When the New York City police descended on Zuccotti Park at 1 a.m. to roust the Occupy Wall Street crowd, Thurston–who is the digital director for The Onion–was called on to help cover the event. He was at home, in Brooklyn, but he didn’t jump on the subway or into a taxi or onto a bicycle and hustle his way to lower Manhattan. Instead he fired up his computer. “I found the live streams of video from the site, so I could see what was going on. Then I monitored police scanners, to hear what they were saying. I looked at traditional news outlets and what Mayor Bloomberg’s statements were, and then I accessed all my social media feeds, screening by zip code what people down there were saying. Some people who lived in the neighborhood were freaked out by helicopters flying overhead, shining floodlights into their windows. They had no idea what was going on, said it felt like a police action. Which it was, you know.”

For three hours, Thurston pieced together what he was seeing and hearing, and rebroadcast it using

digital channels and social media, capturing the unfolding event in depth. “I could never have seen

all that if I’d actually gone down there. I had a better sense of what was happening and where the

crowds were moving than the people on the ground.”

Thurston calls himself “a politically active, technology-loving comedian from the future.” He writes

for the Onion, does standup comedy, has a terrific book coming out this month called How To Be

Black, and does public speaking, using satire. “I was a computer programmer in high school, but I

discovered I wasn’t very good at it–it was too tedious,” he says. “I was a philosophy major [at

Harvard]. I did management consulting right out of school. But then I started doing comedy, and I

love it. People say to me all the time, “What are you? You need to focus.” Maybe so. But for now,

this smorgasbord of activities is working.”

Thurston is telling me all this over lunch at Delicatessen, a restaurant in Soho on the corner of

Prince and Lafayette. “I’m the mayor of this corner on Foursquare, have been for like forever. Last

night, the Occupy crowd actually walked by right here, and I tweeted them: That’s my corner. Sorry

I’m not there, I promise I’d be a better mayor for you than Bloomberg.”

Thurston is not bashful. At 34, he’s not a kid (though, he says, “I have the technological age of a

26-year-old”). And regarding the pace of change in our world: He’s cheering it on. “You can knock on

the doors of power, and make your case for access. That’s the way it’s usually done. Or you can be

like Zuckerberg and build your own system around it. That’s the way things are now. It’s

revolution.”

There is no hint of nostalgia in Thurston, and that gives him an advantage. “I was talking to some

documentary filmmakers at a conference, and they all just talk about loss, the loss of a model. I

can empathize. But I’m not upset that model is dying. The milk man is dead, but we still drink milk,

more of it than ever. Do we want to return to a world of just three broadcast channels or where five

or six labels control the music industry?”

“It’s irresponsible not to use the tools of the day,” he charges. “People say, Oh, if I master

Twitter, I’ve got it figured out. That’s right, but it’s also so wrong. If you master those things

and stop, you’re just going to get killed by the next thing. Flexibility of skills leads to flexibility of options. To see what you can’t see coming, you’ve got to embrace larger principles.”