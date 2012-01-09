Where BuzzFeed Is Trending (With $15.5 Million In Help)

BuzzFeed is more than a few steps on its way to becoming a fat cat of web publishing. The site, which startled the media world (including us) by hiring Politico’s Ben Smith last month, has just raised $15.5 million in funding to help advance its plan of building out a talented newsroom obsessed with shareability. As BuzzFeed undergoes its peculiar metamorphosis from aggregating caterpillar to scoop-delivering butterfly, it’s an opportune moment to peer inside the chrysalis and see how the site is handling its transformation.

Mostly, with aplomb. A real milestone was reached five days ago, when CNN Chief National Correspondent John King filed his story about Sen. John McCain’s plan to endorse Mitt Romney. Here was the sort of story King has surely broken countless times. And so it must have been a bitter pill to swallow when he typed the story’s last words: “News of the endorsement was first reported by BuzzFeed Politics.”

But just because BuzzFeed is off to a good start doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. In the best spirit of shop talk, here are a few suggestions we have for BuzzFeed as it tries to grow up.

1) Embrace the weirdness of your situation.

When we first reported on the Ben Smith hire, we included a meme-y photo we found with the caption: “Mr. President, Ben from BuzzFeed. What are your top ten honey badger mashups”? Smith rolled with the punches–going so far as to make that very image his Twitter thumbnail. A healthy sense of self-parody is essential in pulling off this tightrope walk of a transition.

2) But at the same time, tame it.