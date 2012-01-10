To Motivate Students, Make Them Give Away Their Rewards

A few months ago I wrote a piece for the Washington Post. The next day, my friend Lew emailed me with a link to an article about motivation through rewarding others that appeared on the page opposite my piece.

“The juxtaposition,” Lew wrote, “was likely coincidental, yet apt.”

The article about motivation discussed a growing body of research showing that rewarding others leads to greater satisfaction than rewarding ourselves.

This conclusion doesn’t seem intuitive: If I were to ask you if you would prefer to spend your year-end bonus on yourself or spend it on your coworkers, you would likely choose the former.

Pret-a-Manger, a U.K. food chain that is expanding in America, believes the opposite to be true.

Stephanie Clifford, reporting for The New York Times, described how the incentive system works at Pret: