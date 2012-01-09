Does This Ultrabook Make Me Look Fat? CES 2012 And The Tyranny Of Thin

The MacBook Air isn’t solely responsible for tech’s body image issues. But in 2008, it was the Kate Moss of gadgets, the one that helped solidify a trend toward wafer widths. And at this year’s CES, which won’t play host to any of this year’s “blockbuster” products, manufacturers are instead touting their products as the thinnest there is. But the electronics industry, like the fashion industry, seems unconcerned with whether skinny is healthy.

Acer, desperate to mop up the PC end of the ultralight laptop market, has just revealed what it’s calling the “world’s thinnest ultrabook.” The Aspire S5 is just 15mm thick at the fattest part, weighs under 3 lbs., and for fun also sports a Thunderbolt port (previously a Mac-only feature). Interestingly Toshiba’s Z830 ultrabook is a machine it had previously claimed was the lightest and thinnest–and at 8.3mm at the front, sloping to 15.9mm at the rear, and just 2.5 lbs. in weight it’s a close call. The ultrabook flood hitting the shelves throughout 2012 will warm over this battle many times, you can be sure.

Also at CES LG is promoting its Cinema 3D line of HDTVs, and among the line is a super-skinny machine that has a bezel around the screen that’s just a vanishingly-small 1mm on three sides. The Korean firm also has a demonstrator TV on show that sports expensive future-friendly OLED tech for its display, meaning it too has a tiny bezel all-round, and a front-to-back depth of just 4mm. It’s basically just a flat panel you stick to your wall, and there’s almost nothing to the TV apart from its screen.

Meanwhile Toshiba’s got a device on show at CES that it’s saying is the thinnest tablet PC yet. The Excite X10 is priced above the iPad, but is just 7.7mm deep and around 1 lb., which really is insanely tiny–the iPad 2 is 8.8mm front to back, and the Galaxy Tab 10.1 is 8.6mm.

Then there’s the new Galaxy Tab, originally demonstrated before the iPad 2’s debut–now it’s a thinner, better reimagination of the iPad 1. And when Apple showed their product, Samsung’s bosses apparently ordered a re-jig of the Tab so it beat Apple’s size constraints. This was a pure one-upmanship effort for absolutely zero gain to the consumer. Can you detect a difference between an 8.8mm tablet in your hand and an 8.6mm one? Maybe, but that’s not a test you’ll be doing every day. And yes, Toshiba’s tablet definitely beats both the Samsung tablet and Apple’s in thinness. But all this allows Toshiba to do is plaster “world’s thinnest” all over the PR for the device in the hope that the average Joe shopping for a tablet PC is actually seduced by a phrase like that.

Rich Leigh of 10 Yetis PR, and the man behind GoodAndBadPR, notes, “When fighting a seemingly unwinnable battle in any sector, minute product

differences, such as a millimeter or two’s difference in size–are often

marketed to death in a bid to stand out from the crowd. A new product could

have the best specs, but if it’s not as aesthetically or ergonomically

crafted as the leader, it will fall short of intriguing the masses” and that’s why specs like Toshiba’s get aired. Leigh notes, “rarely if ever have I seen

Apple ads highlight the technical side of their products at the expense of

focusing on the user experience or appearance aspect of their products.”