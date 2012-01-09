Nuance’s Voice Control TV, OLPC’s Tablet For Schoolkids, Netflix Debuts In U.K., PayPal Testing Mobile Payments At Home Depot

Nuance Brings Voice Control To TV . Nuance, the speech recognition firm behind Apple’s Siri app, has just revealed Dragon TV–a unique voice control platform for all sorts of TV industry makers. It offers natural language inputs like “When is Ellen on?” and “watch Dexter on DVR” as well as direct social media messaging by voice command. It could enable a revolution, as we predicted . –KE

SpareOne Revealed, A Phone With 15-Year Standby. Low-end innovations don’t often grab attention at CES, but this new phone is remarkable: Concentrating on power management, the SpareOne is said to be “the only cell phone in the world powered by a standard AA battery.” The shelf life of this cell means it can sit in your car or in your storm bunker untended for up to 15 years, and then deliver up to 10 hours of emergency talk time. –KE

China Unicom’s iPhone Monopoly Near End. China’s regulators have just approved its second iPhone provider, China Telecom, thereby terminating China Unicom’s exclusive hold on the iPhone market in the country. That could mean millions more sales for Apple in the country. The iPhone 4S goes on sale in the country on January 13, and China Unicom is offering it free with a long-term contract. —NS

China Writers’ Group Sues Apple. Apple, infamous for its copyright lawsuits on copycat competitors, is being sued in turn by a small Chinese writers group. The China Written Works Copyright Society had been lobbying for months to get Apple to remove copyright-overstepping books from the App Store. When the books weren’t removed, the group took matters to court, where it’s suing the Cupertino company for $1.9 million. —NS

