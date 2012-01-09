Second Best Won’t Get You Where You Want To Be

“Second best is good enough.” That is the saying on a coffee cup a friend received at an annual company meeting. Seriously.
I’m not perfect but I’m better than the other choices.
That was from one of the seemingly thousands vying for the Republican presidential nomination.
No. No. No.
That’s from me every time I hear or see something like this.
Life is too short to have anything but delusional notions about yourself.
That is a quote from KISS’s Gene Simmons that sums it up: The very first step to being a rock star or the leader in any field at anything is to believe you are the best. Then, follow that up with the work and the steps it takes to accomplish your goal and actually be the best.
That “second best” coffee cup? My friend saved one for me and I use it every morning. It sets the tone for my day and makes me think “No, it isn’t.”
What will you be the best at today?
Dayna Steele is a business success speaker and the author of Rock to the Top: What I Learned about Success from the World’s Greatest Rock Stars. She used to be the best rock and roll deejay. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele.
[Image: Flickr user Velo Steve]