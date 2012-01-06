This Week In Bots: Extra-Terrestrial Aircraft, Telepresence Cat-Stroking, And Robot App Stores

Drones on Titan

Titan, a moon of Saturn, is mysterious and fascinating to us: Its cloudly atmosphere and slushy liquid-methane surface is a true glimpse into an alien world, and it’s not too far away. We’ve briefly explored its atmosphere and its odd chemical-soaked surface, but now a team of scientists have proposed a very ambitious robotic exploration plan to thoroughly investigate Titan’s secrets. The 30-strong group of boffins have put together the designs for a project called AVIATR that’s breathtaking in scope: Making the most of the low gravity and super-dense atmosphere, AVIATR would be an aircraft that would soar through the clouds, scanning the atmosphere and the terrain below.

Powered by a radiothermal powerplant, AVIATR could (assuming it could withstand the harsh environment) spend a much longer time on mission than the brief moments we’ve managed so far with the Huygens mission–loitering over areas of interest and performing more in-depth research, or roaming the skies under its own robotic command and identifying unusual features such as surface lakes, mountains, or dramatic wind zones. The 120-kilo machine would define a whole new paradigm in robotic planetary exploration, and there’s a lot of interest in the idea…with just one drawback, it’ll take decades to get it floating through Titan’s hydrocarbon clouds.

Robot App Stores

App stores are popping up everywhere for all sorts of devices from your MP3 player to your wristwatch. But soon robots will be getting in on the app store game too. In just a couple of weeks the Robot App Store will hit, with a model a little like Apple’s: Apps have to be submitted by developers, then approved before they appear in the store catalog. At launch about 500 apps are expected to be available, penned by around 200 registered developers ready to improve your personal robot’s powers to do everything from navigating better to kicking a ball more accurately.

The idea is to collate the thinking about tweaking and improving some of the growing number of home-use or educational programmable robots that are coming onto the market. By placing all the apps in one place, it’s even possible that wholly new ideas will be inspired by the app market itself–and it’ll offer developers the chance to earn a little cash from what may be an industry about to bloom.