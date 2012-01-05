DC Comics Relaunch Leads To Best-Selling Comic Books Of 2011 [Video]

In September, DC Comics took what many deemed a risky move and ended decades of history and scrapped its entire comic book line. The company restarted with 52 books and immediately saw revitalized sales. The company has confirmed just how well the relaunch strategy worked: The top three best-selling comic books of 2011 all came from that relaunch, Justice League no. 1, Batman no. 1, and Action Comics no. 1. These relaunch sales contributed to the comic book industry having its first year of growth after four years of declines.