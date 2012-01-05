10 No-Fail Brand Resolutions For 2012

A lot is going to be demanded of business leaders in 2012 due to fast-changing social technology that is remaking the business landscape in the midst of a tough economy. To ensure that you’re one of the success stories of 2012, you need to start with the right mindset, focus, and goals. To that end, here are 10 resolutions to get you off to the right start.
1. Recognize and respond to the reality that Facebook, Google, and Twitter are the NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox of the future.
2. Inspire and demonstrate rigor in the articulation of your brand purpose to create the emotional connection with your customers that will drive their social media engagement.
3. Explore and integrate how to offer your customers greater authenticity, transparency, and accountability to increase their loyalty and your profitability.
4. Interrogate and embrace how your brand can become more human, interacting with customers in a way that captures their attention, commands their interest, and inspires their loyalty.
5. Monitor and maintain the wide breadth of networks, platforms, and channels through which to bring your brand to life using a variety of media including text, video, photos, and podcasts.
6. Deeply accept and respond to the fact that your customers are increasingly driving your content distribution through their personal social media channels.
7. Identify and respond to the power of F-commerce (Facebook commerce) by expanding your e-commerce presence on the network.
8. Explore and act on what your brand and business will look like if it only lives in a smartphone in your customer’s hand.
9. Play with and apply the gamification of your product and service offerings, including rewards and incentives for customer engagement, loyalty, and sharing.
10. Internalize the fact that control of your brand must now be shared with your customers and offer them the personal attention, professional respect, and authentic interest appropriate to business partners.
These 10 resolutions are critical to the mind shift that must occur about how your brand, community, and profits are built, maintained, and expanded. They need to be adopted company-wide and will necessitate changes in company structure and roles. The upside is that such efforts will pay enormous dividends when the power of storytelling and the scalability of social media combine to generate brand awareness, customer loyalty, and offline, online, social, and mobile commerce.
Reprinted with permission from SimonMainwaring.com
Simon Mainwaring is a branding consultant, advertising creative director, blogger, speaker, and author of the recently released We First: How Brands and Consumers Use Social Media to Build a Better World. A former Nike creative at Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, and worldwide creative director for Motorola at Ogilvy, he now consults for brands and creative companies that are re-inventing their industries and enabling positive change. Follow him at SimonMainwaring.com or on Twitter @SimonMainwaring.