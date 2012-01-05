10 No-Fail Brand Resolutions For 2012

A lot is going to be demanded of business leaders in 2012 due to fast-changing social technology that is remaking the business landscape in the midst of a tough economy. To ensure that you’re one of the success stories of 2012, you need to start with the right mindset, focus, and goals. To that end, here are 10 resolutions to get you off to the right start.

1. Recognize and respond to the reality that Facebook, Google, and Twitter are the NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox of the future.

2. Inspire and demonstrate rigor in the articulation of your brand purpose to create the emotional connection with your customers that will drive their social media engagement.

3. Explore and integrate how to offer your customers greater authenticity, transparency, and accountability to increase their loyalty and your profitability.

4. Interrogate and embrace how your brand can become more human, interacting with customers in a way that captures their attention, commands their interest, and inspires their loyalty.

5. Monitor and maintain the wide breadth of networks, platforms, and channels through which to bring your brand to life using a variety of media including text, video, photos, and podcasts.

6. Deeply accept and respond to the fact that your customers are increasingly driving your content distribution through their personal social media channels.