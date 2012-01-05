The Great Tablet War of 2012

This year the tablet industry is going to get interesting, gnarly even, because as the market matures a bunch of very smart power plays will happen. It starts with Google.

We know Google’s been working on Android in an attempt to polish a version that really is designed to embrace the larger screens that tablet PCs offer over smartphones. We also know that Android 4.0, the product of this work, is a gentle attempt to claw back some of the problems of platform fragmentation (recent news confirming this). Android 4.0 will be married to some of the newer, more powerful tablet PCs coming from manufacturers like Samsung, and it may be the first serious competitor to Apple’s iOS on the iPad–something that’s not really existed until now, in terms of smooth user experience, power, and optimized use of screen real estate.

Then we heard rumors that Google was prepping its own tablet PC that would carry the Google brand, perhaps in a similar way to the Nexus line of Android smartphones. The Nexus phones have’t exactly stolen the limelight, though, because the Android smartphone market is cluttered and Samsung is doing a good job of competing with Apple (largely by copying it, some may say) and selling devices. It’s possible a Google tablet could succeed, because there’s no lead competitor to the iPad yet.

A newer rumor still offers hints at a 7-inch device of the “highest quality,” according to Google’s Eric Schmidt, and it’s said to fall below $199 in price. It could devastate the Kindle Fire in two important respects. First, it’s slightly cheaper. Second, it’s got the words “Don’t Panic” inscribed on its cover in large, friendly letters. We kid: Actually while the Kindle Fire has seen Amazon bury all signs of normal Android beneath a completely Amazon-centric UI designed to funnel only Amazon book, music, and video content to the end user, Google’s tablet will be quintessentially Android 4.0–and thus full-featured. Remember how consumers shied away from netbooks when they realized they were cloistered, non-full-featured laptops? The same risk is what Amazon’s exposed to here, now that the tablet paradigm is well established.

Speaking of the Fire, analyst Tavis McCourt of stockbrokers Morgan Keenan has just courted controversy by actually lowering his predictions for the fourth quarter iPad sales figures of 2011 to 13 million from 16 million. It is, McCourt attests, a direct reaction to predictions about sales of the Kindle Fire over the holiday period–sales which may have reached between four and five million units. In McCourt’s mind this will have directly compromised iPad sales, as there’s only so much money to go round.

Evidently this is a money man holding his wet finger to the wind–a mythical total–and adjusting his earlier predictions based on what he says he senses in the technology-sales breeze. And as we’ve noted before, analysts seem to be confounded by the simplest moves of Apple. McCourt’s analysis also flies in the face of some predictions and statistics that support continued strong iPad sales over the holiday period: Before it arrived some slightly more grounded predictions, based on a deeper insight into the industry, suggested that while the Fire and Nook devices would sell well at Christmas, they’d not really threaten Apple. 7% of purchases made online on Christmas day actually happened by users dabbing at the screen of their iPad–a massive figure that underlines the iPad’s dominance of the market.