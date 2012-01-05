AP And New York Times Launch NewsRight, DHS Announces Media Surveillance Program, Walmart Buys iOS Developer Small Society

AP, New York Times Launch NewsRight . Several of the biggest names in news, including the Associated Press, the New York Times Company, the Washington Post Company, and McClatchy, have formed a licensing firm to collect royalty fees from Internet aggregators. The organization, called NewsRight, is helmed by former ABC News honcho David Westin and hopes to “alter behavior in the marketplace.” Big names missing from the initiative, which is hoping to set fees and prices, include News Corp. and Gannett. –NU

–Updated 11:00 a.m. EST

All-in-one Desktop PC Business Still Going Strong. Before the shininess of CES next week gets out of hand, a look at how the staid all-in-one desktop PC has been doing. The Register’s pulled up the figures: Manufacturers did smashing business last year, up 39% over 2011. Apple had a biggest share of that market in Q3 2011 (a third), with Lenovo and HP following with a shade over 20% each. HP and LG are both launching new models in time for CES. —NS

–Updated 10:35 a.m. EST

DHS Discloses NOC Monitoring Initiative. In a document posted to the Department of Homeland Security’s website, the agency confirmed the existence of an extensive media monitoring program. Since at least 2010, DHS has been collecting personally identifiable information on “anchors, newscasters, or on-scene reporters who are known or identified as reporters in their post or article or who use traditional and/or social media in real time to keep their audience situationally aware and informed” and “current and former public officials who are victims of incidents or activities related to Homeland Security.” In-house media monitoring reports created by DHS are also being shared with private sector and international partners. –NU

–Updated 10:15 a.m. EST

Barnes & Noble May Sell Nook. Barnes & Noble has hinted in an earnings release that they’re considering spinning off their successful Nook business, and is exploring “reporting Nook as a separate operating segment.” According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the company is also mulling a sale of non-fiction book publisher Sterling Publishing. —NS