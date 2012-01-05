AP And New York Times Launch NewsRight, DHS Announces Media Surveillance Program, Walmart Buys iOS Developer Small Society

AP, New York Times Launch NewsRight. Several of the biggest names in news, including the Associated Press, the New York Times Company, the Washington Post Company, and McClatchy, have formed a licensing firm to collect royalty fees from Internet aggregators. The organization, called NewsRight, is helmed by former ABC News honcho David Westin and hopes to “alter behavior in the marketplace.” Big names missing from the initiative, which is hoping to set fees and prices, include News Corp. and Gannett. –NU
All-in-one Desktop PC Business Still Going Strong. Before the shininess of CES next week gets out of hand, a look at how the staid all-in-one desktop PC has been doing. The Register’s pulled up the figures: Manufacturers did smashing business last year, up 39% over 2011. Apple had a biggest share of that market in Q3 2011 (a third), with Lenovo and HP following with a shade over 20% each. HP and LG are both launching new models in time for CES. —NS
DHS Discloses NOC Monitoring Initiative. In a document posted to the Department of Homeland Security’s website, the agency confirmed the existence of an extensive media monitoring program. Since at least 2010, DHS has been collecting personally identifiable information on “anchors, newscasters, or on-scene reporters who are known or identified as reporters in their post or article or who use traditional and/or social media in real time to keep their audience situationally aware and informed” and “current and former public officials who are victims of incidents or activities related to Homeland Security.” In-house media monitoring reports created by DHS are also being shared with private sector and international partners. –NU
Barnes & Noble May Sell Nook. Barnes & Noble has hinted in an earnings release that they’re considering spinning off their successful Nook business, and is exploring “reporting Nook as a separate operating segment.” According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the company is also mulling a sale of non-fiction book publisher Sterling Publishing. —NS
Marvell To Power Google’s TV. Marvell’s ARM processors will be tucked into Google’s new TV platform debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show next week. In the recent past, Marvell’s been behind a plug-in computer, and a $100,000 prize for developers of educational apps. —NS
Lenovo ThinkPad Edge Laptops Will Have Intel’s Thunderbolt. Lenovo’s Edge line of laptops looks like the first set of Windows computers coming equipped with Intel’s Thunderbolt data transfer tech, the Verge reports. That was a feature that was only seen in Macs until now, but one that’s expected to come to PCs this year. —NS
Deloitte Purchases Ubermind. Global consulting giant Deloitte has confirmed their purchase of mobile app developer Ubermind. Ubermind, based in Seattle, has created applications for marquee brands such as Target and Amtrak. Deloitte has been expanding their mobile toolset over the past year and Ubermind says that “by combining our creative and technical chops with Deloitte’s global reach, industry insight, and deep talent, we have the ability to make an unmistakable impact in the industry.” —NU
Google Gunning For Amazon With Fire-like Tablet? Early chatter about a new Google tablet has given way to rumors about what it could look like. After Eric Schmidt claimed a new tablet could be on its way in the next six months, DigiTimes claims that the new Android tablet will be about 7 inches, cost about $199, and run Android 4.0. That looks a lot like competition for the Kindle Fire. —NS
Starbucks Payment App Launches In The U.K. After bringing iTunes downloads to the U.K. late last year, Starbucks is allowing their customers across the Atlantic to pay for their drinks using the iPhone app. The app will have a unique barcode for each iPhone, that customers can scan at the checkout to pay for their beverage, the Telegraph reports. —NS
Walmart Buys iOS Developer Small Society. The app developer which will be working with WalmartLabs, the research group that’s heading up the giant retailers e-commerce efforts, WalmartLabs said in a blog post. Small Society’s recent clients have included Starbucks and Zipcar. —NS
