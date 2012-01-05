Footloose Flying: Better Business Travel Sans Stuff

At the place where the business-travel imperative to stay nimble intersects with the consumerist impulse to stay fashionable, there exists “minimalism.” This is the idea that we ought to be more honest with ourselves, that you and I must rigorously examine what we really need to get by. For me, that’s an espresso con panna with a whisper of cinnamon.

Minimalism challenges that. Minimalism travels to a place where anything of size grande is blatantly excessive; and let’s face it–it’s really hard to run and catch a plane balancing a cup of coffee that enormous. Actually, I’m not certain there’s even a place in the minimalist universe for Starbucks. (Or is there?)

Still, where I think road warriors would have a nice appreciation for minimalism is with its tenet advocating the abolition of unnecessary noise and distractions. If minimalists had their druthers–assuming that airplane travel itself wouldn’t be judged “unnecessary”–wouldn’t they want to invent “Minimalist Class”?

I suppose that road warriors have to be satisfied with small miracles. I count among my holiday blessings the writing of Nina Yau (@ninayau), a true believer who espouses turning your back on the mindless accrual of stuff. Her theme is “choosing what’s genuine in life,” meaning both in your acquisitions and your travels. Sounds serious. Yet her posts are witty, bright, and motivational, and surprisingly well grounded in reality–a rare quality among idealistic writers.

It’s terribly easy to bash minimalist thought as goofy or trendy, yet it’s nearly impossible to disagree that we (especially Americans) are entirely too focused on material acquisition. (“Way too much stuff,” if you ask Nina.) I would have to agree with the observation that the more you emphasize the stuff you own, the more your stuff owns you. Soon stuff becomes a limiting factor in your life choices. (It would be wrong at this juncture not to include a link to the late, legendary comic George Carlin and his rant about “Too Much Stuff.”)

I have to admire those minimalists who have taken the pledge to cut their stuff to just the top 100 items they need in life. Wouldn’t it be great if some of these people flew? Sure, doing the “100 Pledge” may be taking it to an extreme, but actually it’s more popular than you might think. I have to confess that I’ve never counted the items in my carry-on, even knowing that I’d be traipsing around airports for weeks at a stretch. But I ought to. Soldiers through history have managed with far less, under far worse conditions. It is entirely possible–and certainly advantageous–to limit ourselves to only those things we actually use, and not the things we might conceivably use. Business fliers should be among the first to embrace the cause.