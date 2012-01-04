iPhone 4S Launching In China On Jan 13, Yahoo Hires New CEO: Scott Thompson

iPhone 4S Will Sell In China Starting Jan 13 . Apple will start selling the iPhone 4S in China on January 13, where it’s likely to be received with festive jubilation. China represents the world’s largest smartphone market, and Apple leads as the most popular phone brand. Together, this makes for a huge market for the tech company. —NS

–Updated 9:30 a.m. EST

Yahoo Hires Scott Thompson As CEO. Yahoo has just confirmed it’s hiring PayPal president Scott Thompson as a new CEO. His “primary focus will be on the core business, and as CEO and director, he will work closely with the Board” according to the press release, which also mentions potential “investments and dispositions of assets.” –KE

–Updated 9:11 a.m. EST

Google Gets 217 Patents From IBM. Google acquired a cornucopia of patents from IBM just in time for the new year. In the last days of 2011, IBM added 217 filings to Google’s tab, including patents associated with phones, mobile phones, messaging applications, and a range of other products, SEO By The Sea reports. —NS

–Updated 8:05 a.m. EST