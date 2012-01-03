Highlights From Innovation Uncensored New York

We look for innovation and inspiration in everything, from product design to marketing, from sustainability to entertainment. Our goal is to share those ideas with our readers.
At our April 2011 Innovation Uncensored conference in New York, we brought together the people and companies who embrace innovation and want to transform the way we think about business.
Here are some additional highlights from the event you may have missed.
1. In her presentation, “Creating Infectious Action,” Jennifer Aaker, General Atlantic Professor of Marketing, Stanford University Graduate School of Business discussed how you connect meaning to social media to create impact.
2. Jim Hanna, Director of Environmental Impact at Starbucks discussed how the coffee giant helps other companies in their efforts to become sustainable businesses.
3. When it comes to sustainability, self-interest can be surprisingly beneficial, as Cynthia Warner, President of Sapphire Energy explained during her panel.
4. Jason Kilar, CEO, Hulu explored why innovation is at the heart of Hulu’s culture and
how the team has developed surprising solutions for content
owners, advertisers, and users.
