U R What U Tweet: 5 Steps To A Better Personal Brand

If you take a look at the top 10 Twitter users you’ll see a list of famous men and women, from Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez, who have used the popular platform to further expand their personal brands. Perhaps more interesting, however, is how everyday people are investing more time and energy into social networking for professional purposes.

Just over a year ago, a local 16-year-old high school student emailed

me out of the blue, proposing that he join me as a guest on a TV show

I host. Winston Sih didn’t send along a resume, but instead included

links to his website, Twitter account,

Facebook page, and three relevant YouTube clips. While there are

plenty of examples of teens jeopardizing their digital reputation,

with bullying and threats on friends’ walls or late-night “I hate my

job” tweets, Sih is a perfect example of someone who has learned how

to use the web to his advantage–building a strong and positive

personal brand before he even reaches his adult years (12 months into

his brand-building exercise, he is already a well-known regular tech

TV expert and blogger–and he’s not even out of high school yet).

While few of us will ever have the celebrity factor to drive our

online networks (or a PR spin team to protect us if we post something

stupid), there is a lot we can learn from Sih and other

personal brand-builders. In 2012, if you have a plan in place, smart

social networking is the key to taking control of your professional

life. Here are 5 steps to building a better personal brand online.

1. Have a home base online. While Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn are

excellent destinations to promote what you do, make sure that you also

invest time and energy into your own personal website. Whether you

take advantage of easy-to-use tools such as Squarespace or WordPress,

a simple and clean online home for all your professional information

and social streams is a necessity. Not only is it critical to build

this home base, but it’s also important to drive traffic back to this

site to further educate visitors about what you do (or want to do) for

a living. Finally, use a professional headshot on your site to give

you that competitive edge (sorry–a cropped Facebook photo just won’t do!).

2. Be a better blogger. Although online pundits regularly declare

that blogging is dead, such as Jason Calacanis did at a tech

conference toward the end of December, blogging has simply become

much more diverse. It’s no longer necessary to write multi-paragraph

posts, but instead services such as Tumblr make it easy for

individuals to share shorter entries or snippets of text that often

include photos and other multimedia. A weekly blog update (or more

frequent if you can afford the time) that includes some shareable

content is a useful way to drive traffic back from social channels to

your website (and to establish yourself as an expert on a topic).

3. Avoid mobile mistakes. In April 2009, we often referred to Ashton

Kutcher as the King of Twitter. This past November, the actor posted

a tweet defending Penn State’s Joe Paterno (without realizing the sex

abuse controversy surrounding the coach) that inspired a “hailstorm of

responses” from Kutcher’s many followers. Once again, this was an

example of how 140 characters or less can immediately damage someone’s

reputation. Moreover, with more people posting from mobile phones,

it’s far too easy to make a real-time mistake like this–whether it’s

updating your status with an inappropriate comment or letting

auto-correct do some digital damage. In other words, when networking

on the go make sure you carefully review what you’re about to push

live or, perhaps a better idea, wait until you have a few minutes to

review the update without so many mobile distractions.

4. Never stop networking. For non-celebrities who build themselves

into well-known brands online, take a look at how frequently they

interact. For example, social media author Scott Stratten has tweeted more than 80,000 times. If he’s not

sharing digital wisdom across his many online channels, he’s

responding to messages and reaching out to people to keep the web

conversation going. If you don’t know where to start, whether it’s on

LinkedIn or Twitter, find five new people to follow or connect with

every day. Make an effort to share something these people have posted

or, a simple task, reach out and say hello.