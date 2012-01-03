Sticking Your Neck Out, And Other Required Tasks For Change Agents

The gauntlet of change is cruel, and change agents are exposed to all of its dastardly personnel: naysayers, obstructionists, backstabbers, and opportunists who use the messiness of change to stand in the way or shoot down new ideas. People at Kodak liked to gossip about how I changed everything there–including, well, people.

Change agents know gossip is part of the gauntlet they must run, and Kodak was no exception. Firings that were part of layoffs planned long before I became CMO? My fault. Obsolete divisions axed as part of the digital reinvention that started before I was on board? My fault. And “they” certainly noted that my new teams in marketing proved I was changing everything. Only this time, they were right.

But just like the story about the badges, perception was not reality. You know how many new people I brought in at Kodak? One. I absolutely got rid of the wrong people and kept the winners. But then I looked at where the holes were skill-wise and started to fill those holes by looking at the existing talent companywide, matching their skills to the work required, and recruiting and hiring internally first. I knew many people could, with the right leadership and direction, help lead the change we wanted and were hungry for the chance! They just weren’t empowered to lead or in the right positions to do so. Change agents must grant these people permission and cheer them on. Remember: It takes a lot of strength to run this gauntlet.

In other words, get people in the right seats on the “bus,” adapting the lesson so many change agents learned about driving change from Jim Collins’s still-outstanding Good to Great. Leaders are able to do this because they are seam operators–literally, they operate across the seams of the company. We don’t get involved in day-to-day processes outside of setting the operating principles. We don’t need to know too many details; we’ve already been through a lot of this before and don’t need it explained again. I tell my teams all the time, “I don’t want to know or hear about how sausage is made unless someone died. I get it. It’s sausage. Tell me what I need to know to get things moving.”

What I want to find out is what is breaking down between the seams of my company, between people and groups and from process to process. That’s what you listen to and why listening is probably the best skill a change agent can have–they listen throughout the organization and hear snippets from everyone and everywhere. That’s how they find out what they don’t know.

Change agents identify problems and then find ways to fix them or bring in people who can. This takes perseverance in any sized company, even small ones, where the same excuses always pop up. “That’s not my job…. That person or group does not report to me so I have no authority…. That’s not they way we do it…. That’s not within my budget….”