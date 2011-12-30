Kleiner Perkins Invests In SoundCloud, Google Testing A New Homepage, January Apple Event In NYC?

RIM Considering Exec Moves . Under considerable shareholder pressure, BlackBerry maker RIM is reported to be considering a forced change in management that could see current co-CEOs and cofounders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie moved out of positions of power at the board level. The two men have been repeatedly blamed for RIM’s slow slide from the top slot in smartphones. –KE

Israel Website Hack Leaks Credit Card Numbers. A hacking group based in Saudi Arabia hacked into an Israeli sports website and extracted and published credit card details of thousands of subscribers. The group claimed to have compromised 400,000 accounts, but according to the country’s largest credit card company, only 14,000 customers were actually affected, Reuters reports. —NS

Malicious Posts Bring Down PostSecret App. Four months after its launch for the iPhone, the popular PostSecret iPhone app is being shut down–like the book and site, users could anonymously upload their secrets. The un-moderated upload feature turned out to be the app’s undoing, founder Frank Warren wrote in a blog post–a small percentage of users’ malicious posts invited the ire of Apple and the FBI, and threats were made to users and the team. With postings anonymous and users untraceable, policing was not possible, and the PostSecret team decided to shut the app down. –NS

Google Testing A New Homepage. A new year, a new home page. Google is testing an even further de-cluttered home page design that it announced last year, that’s now visible to some users. While it’s true the changes will keep more sprawl space for Google’s celebratory Doodles–the new arrangement could also better showcase all the company’s many web products, the BBC reports. The move is not without controversy. —NS