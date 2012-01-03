10 Brand-Building Steps For Beginners

So you’ve made the resolution that in 2012 you are finally going to “get into” social media and use it to build a brand for you or your business. But you’re not a geek and you’re not with a big corporation that already has a social media team or a fairly savvy marketing department. For you, time is of the essence. You don’t have all day to give to this endeavor, which is why you haven’t done it already. So here’s what to do in 10 easy steps:

1) Buy the domain name for you and/or your business if you don’t already own them. I gave my grandchildren their domain names when they were born.

2) Start a blog if you have some area of expertise that you would like to showcase. Use WordPress or Blogger because they are free, hosted, and have some built-in SEO (Search Engine Optimization) juice. Point the DNS to your brand domain. Your domain registrar can help you do this. This will stop your blog’s address from being http://buppythepuppy.wordpress.com and make it http://buppythepuppy.com. (Yes, I branded my golden retriever). It’s shorter and easier for people who want to go there. And don’t expect traffic or comments. That’s not the objective. Authority is the goal.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to blog every day. Just sit down once a week or so and write 500 words about your field of expertise or your major interest. Or take pictures, make video, or record sound. Just contribute to your blog, and keep the subject matter related to what you want your brand to be known for (fishing experts should not write about wine, even if they love it). Your blog is found by its keywords, so write about something in which the same keywords might occur in almost every post.

3) Open accounts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Google+. Use your own name, or that of your business, not some clever “handle.”) Immediately upload either your best photo or your brand logo.

4) Sign up for a free service called Dlvr.it to have your blog post automatically appear on your Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn streams without you having to do anything. Whenever you post, Dlvr.it will deliver your post. You will have to learn what RSS is (Really Simple Syndication) and what your blog’s RSS feed is. The blogging platform can tell you that. Or you can Google your own feed.