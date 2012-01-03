2012 And Beyond: A Mega, Meta Mashup Of Predictions

Related Stories: The Best and Worst of Everything in 2011: A Mega, Meta Mashup, Amazon’s Kindle Fire: A Mega, Meta Mashup, and Steve Jobs: A Mega, Meta Mashup in Tweets.

Adam L. Penenberg is a journalism professor at NYU and a contributing writer to Fast Company. Follow him on Twitter: @penenberg

Sources:

1. Andrew McAfee, Harvard Business Review

2. Craig Mcinnes, Vancouver Sun