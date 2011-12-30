Anonymous Grabbed Credit Card Info In Stratfor Hack, China Steps Into Web Security, RIM’s Shrinking Smartphone Market Slice

Letter That Ousted HP CEO Now Public . The eight-page letter that accused Mark Hurd, then CEO of Hewlett-Packard, of sexually harassing an employee, is now public. HP conducted investigations following this first missive, eventually leading to Hurd’s resignation from HP in August 2010. Hurd, now a president of Oracle, tried to keep the letter private, but a California court has ruled that information in the letter was “mildly embarassing,” the New York Times reports, but not protected under the state’s privacy laws. —NS

–Updated 7:25 a.m. EST

Anonymous Grabs Credit Card Info In Stratfor Hack Anonymous, which infiltrated security research facility Stratfor’s databases on Christmas Eve, apparently only got away with credit card information and a list of subscribers to Stratfor’s newsletters, according to a statement from Stratfor. Acknowledging the breach yesterday on Facebook, the security think tank has kept its site offline and has offered its high-profile clients free fraud and ID protection for a year. —NS

Chinese Government Steps Into Web Security. China’s Ministry of Public Security has indicated that they’ll be working with 10 of the country’s top Internet companies and financial institutions to protect against fraud on the web. In particular, they hope to prevent phishing attacks from fake websites that trick people into entering personal information. —NS