How To 3-D Print With MakerBot’s Thing-O-Matic

1 // MakerBot’s Thing-O-Matic is

a user-friendly descendant of the rapid-prototyping machines utilized by industrial designers for years. Such machines can produce

three-dimensional “rough drafts”

of products prior to their mass-manufacture. The Thing-O-Matic

is smaller (and cheaper) than

industrial-grade machines. It

stands 16 inches high and has an area of 1 square foot.

2 // To use the Thing-O-Matic,

you need a computer model

of what you’d like to print. The

design can be your own creation

or can be downloaded from thingiverse.com, a MakerBot-related website where designs are posted and made available free to users. In either case, the design needs to be loaded into MakerBot’s modeling software, ReplicatorG. Through a USB connection–no Bluetooth yet–ReplicatorG will translate the design from your computer to the Thing-O-Matic.