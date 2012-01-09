How To 3-D Print With MakerBot’s Thing-O-Matic

1 // MakerBot’s Thing-O-Matic is
a user-friendly descendant of the rapid-prototyping machines utilized by industrial designers for years. Such machines can produce
three-dimensional “rough drafts”
of products prior to their mass-manufacture. The Thing-O-Matic
is smaller (and cheaper) than
industrial-grade machines. It
stands 16 inches high and has an area of 1 square foot.
2 // To use the Thing-O-Matic,
you need a computer model
of what you’d like to print. The
design can be your own creation
or can be downloaded from thingiverse.com, a MakerBot-related website where designs are posted and made available free to users. In either case, the design needs to be loaded into MakerBot’s modeling software, ReplicatorG. Through a USB connection–no Bluetooth yet–ReplicatorG will translate the design from your computer to the Thing-O-Matic.
3 // After hitting print, a spool
of plastic thread begins feeding into the Thing-O-Matic; the thread is heated as it is directed to a
5-inch platform at the bottom of
the printer. One thin layer at a
time, the hot plastic thread–often called the filament–forms the
desired object according to the specs of the ReplicatorG program. CEO Bre Pettis describes this as “drawing with a hot glue gun.”
4 // On average, the printing
process takes about 10 minutes per cubic centimeter; the printer simply stops moving once the model is complete. And then voila! The printed object is a small plastic figurine that should replicate your computer model.
A version of this article appears in the February 2012 issue of Fast
Company.
Related:
Meet Your Maker