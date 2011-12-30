What LeBron James Can Teach Us About Personal Branding

The NBA season tipped off on Christmas day, which meant a return to the spotlight for LeBron James and the Miami Heat. As you probably know, LeBron James generated controversy–not to mention numerous headlines–last season with his decision to publicly jilt the Cleveland Cavaliers in favor of the Miami Heat.

In the process, LeBron’s personal brand evolved substantially from a fan favorite, to a villain, to a gradually “rehabbed” image this off-season. There are a number of lessons that are relevant to business owners seeking to build a strong personal brand in 2012. Below are three of the most important.

1) If you’ve got bad news, deliver it in private whenever possible. Last off-season, LeBron James left Cleveland to play for Miami. This is not uncommon in sports where star athletes relocate often. However, the way in which James handled the process was an unprecedented disaster.

Rather than discreetly moving on, James took over ESPN airwaves for an hour to make his announcement. He outraged Cleveland’s management team, broke the hearts of their fans, and disgusted fans across the nation with his seemingly self-centered approach.

The moral of the story for business owners is simple: Keep negative developments as quiet as possible. Whether it is laying off an employee, discontinuing a product line, or even closing a store location–handle it as discreetly as you can.

2) When you screw up, apologize and move on. James’s “decision” was handled poorly. This was obvious to everyone, immediately. But rather than apologize for it, LeBron bristled at the suggestion that he did anything wrong. He then doubled down, so to speak, by appearing in a celebratory rally with his new teammates in Miami.