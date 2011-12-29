Amazon’s Kindle Hits And Misses, Tumblr Expands In-House Content, Apple Dominates WSJ’s Most-Read List

Amazon Reports Good Kindle Sales, Analysts Not Convinced . Amazon just reported its habitual holiday sales summary–“well over one million Kindle devices per week,” a vague stat that includes the Fire as the most popular on its best-seller list and the plain e-reader line, but marks its best ever holiday period yet. The thing is analysts are concerned Amazon may actually miss its sales growth targets–and its shares have slipped as a result. –KE

Tumblr To Expand In-House Content. Popular microblogging service Tumblr is hiring full-time editorial staff to create original content and curate existing user blogs. According to a job posting on theresumator.com, the New York-based firm seeks to “plan and execute new blogs, segments, features, and other products in multiple media” that will highlight their 38,000,000+ hosted microblogs. —NU

Starfor Hackers Announce New Target. The hackers who gained access to the Starfor security research group over Christmas and kept the company website down another week, are now claiming another hack victory. Their latest target, the New York Times reports, is an operation called Special Forces, which sells military merchandize and donates profits to charity. The hackers, of the Anonymous group, claim to have infiltrated the website months ago, but now say they will have access to new information. —NS

Double-Edition iPad 3 Rumors Again. Digitimes is reporting from sources inside Apple’s supply chain that two new iPad models will be revealed in January–a reiteration of various earlier rumors. The iPad 2 will remain at a lower price point to compete with the Kindle Fire, and the two new devices will target low- and high-end markets, both with A6 chips, a super-high resolution screen, and much longer battery life. The only sticky point is the rumor suggests a reveal at iWorld…and Apple has long pulled out of such corporate events. –KE