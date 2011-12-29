Photo Issue 2011: Give Peace A Chance

“It was right after Lieutenant Pike sprayed the group of students, they were sitting there, still, some of them clutched each others hands. For a moment time stopped, was this really happening? It was surreal–police in riot gear sprayed a bunch of students who were sitting at UC Davis,” said photographer Brian Nguyen. “That day was a moral victory. Even faced with violence, those students responded with, and only with, peace.”

Photo by Brian Nguyen

