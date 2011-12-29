advertisement
Photo Issue 2011: Give Peace A Chance

By Joel Arbaje1 minute Read
UC Davis Students

“It was right after Lieutenant Pike sprayed the group of students, they were sitting there, still, some of them clutched each others hands. For a moment time stopped, was this really happening? It was surreal–police in riot gear sprayed a bunch of students who were sitting at UC Davis,” said photographer Brian Nguyen. “That day was a moral victory. Even faced with violence, those students responded with, and only with, peace.”

Photo by Brian Nguyen

