Photo Issue 2011: A Green Grave

“My friend Andy was in his early 30s when he died of brain cancer. I took this photo during my first visit to his grave with his wife (who is my aunt) and their three kids (my little cousins). Being a first-class computer geek, Andy enjoyed hacks like this one, using the casing of an old Mac SE for a flower pot,” said photographer Björn Söderqvist. “I like to think there is some extra symbolism found in this special flower pot. While his physical being and the core of this old Mac are long gone, Andy’s warm nerdy spirit lives on in the form of his wonderful kids and in the rest of us who continue to be inspired by him.”

Photo by Björn Söderqvist

