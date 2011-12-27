Open Source Apps that Make Facebook Better

You

don’t have to pay money in order to make Facebook better and easier to

use. there are plenty of open source apps on Sourceforge and other sites that allow you to use Facebook

how you want to.

The best part is, since they are free, all you have to

do is download and install and you’re ready to go.

These apps make

reading your news feed easier, reduce bandwidth and even backup your

photos. For the avid Facebook socialite, these can be invaluable.

News Feed Reader

The

Facebook News Feed Reader is the easy way to keep up with all the

latest posts and messages. No more leaving a browser window open to keep

an eye on everyone’s posts.

One of the best features is the filter. If

you are only looking for certain keywords in posts, such as your

favorite show or an upcoming event, create a filter. You can then view

just those posts. Think of it as the List feature in Facebook. Why sort

through hundreds of posts when you’re only interested in a few?

The

latest version of this app lets you view users’ pictures with the

posts. You can also view activities from friends of friends, so you

don’t need to be friends in order to be in the know. All of your inbox

messages are easily sorted and you are always notified immediately of

any new messages or posts directly to your desktop.