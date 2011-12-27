Open Source Apps that Make Facebook Better

You
don’t have to pay money in order to make Facebook better and easier to
use. there are plenty of open source apps on Sourceforge and other sites that allow you to use Facebook
how you want to.
The best part is, since they are free, all you have to
do is download and install and you’re ready to go.
These apps make
reading your news feed easier, reduce bandwidth and even backup your
photos. For the avid Facebook socialite, these can be invaluable.
News Feed Reader
The
Facebook News Feed Reader is the easy way to keep up with all the
latest posts and messages. No more leaving a browser window open to keep
an eye on everyone’s posts.
One of the best features is the filter. If
you are only looking for certain keywords in posts, such as your
favorite show or an upcoming event, create a filter. You can then view
just those posts. Think of it as the List feature in Facebook. Why sort
through hundreds of posts when you’re only interested in a few?
The
latest version of this app lets you view users’ pictures with the
posts. You can also view activities from friends of friends, so you
don’t need to be friends in order to be in the know. All of your inbox
messages are easily sorted and you are always notified immediately of
any new messages or posts directly to your desktop.
Facebook Browser
doesn’t always cooperate with certain browsers. To make using Facebook a
littler easier, there is now an open source browser strictly for
Facebook. Simply open the browser and use Facebook as usual.
Since it is
made for Facebook, you won’t have all the common issues associated with
Firefox, Internet Explorer and Chrome. You’ll even be able to post
statuses and game messages the first time to use it without any
workarounds.
Facebook Client
Client lets you interact with your friends without having to open a
browser window. With this open source app, you can also chat with
friends, share files and even make video calls. Unless you are
interested in games, all your favorite social activities on Facebook are
there in a single desktop application.
You don’t have to waste valuable
memory in your browser and this client is easier to use than Facebook.
Facebook Photo Backup
As
the name implies, Facebook Photo Backup lets you make a backup of all
the photos you’ve uploaded to your site. This is great if you need to
backup photos you’ve lost on your phone or computer.
Facebook is your
online photo album, so why not make a backup for safekeeping?
Facebook Lite
Anyone
with limited data usage knows how much bandwidth Facebook can take. A
few hours a day and suddenly you are being charged overage fees.
Facebook Lite allows you to use Facebook with less bandwidth.
This
desktop app compresses data and only shows you what you want. It
supports videos and photos, so you never miss anything. The connection
is encrypted, so you still stay safe, possibly even safer than on
Facebook itself.
Find +JD Rucker on Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.