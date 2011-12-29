What Timothy Leary Can Teach Us About Enjoying The Holidays

Over the last year, we’ve become more distracted than

ever, overloaded by information at work and at home. How bad? Consider the following numbers:

The majority of people under the age of 40 stay digitally connected in bed. (harmon.ie survey) 71% of workers respond to instant messages within 2 seconds. 41% of workers respond to emails within 15 seconds. And it takes 10-15 minutes to return to what you were doing before you were interrupted. A typical worker sends and receives about 110 emails per day. (Radicati

Group) Information workers change windows or check email nearly 37 times an hour. (New York Times) 45% of workers have at least 6 computer windows open at any given time. (harmon.ie survey)

Do you think “this is the way it is” and that we have to get used to it? Consider the following:

A study at the University of California, Irvine found that people interrupted by email reported significantly increased stress compared with those left to focus. Stress hormones have also been shown to reduce short-term memory. (New York Times). In short, overload is taking a toll on your health.

If you think that overload only adversely affects the older generation–you know, those that find it hard to multitask–it’s not so. A study

carried out at Stanford University showed that people who are good at

multitasking are even more affected by interruptions than non-multitaskers.

So do yourself a favor for what is left of this holiday season. Take some advice from an “expert” who predated the Facebook era, but who understood a thing or two about focus: Timothy Leary.

In 1967, Leary advised youth to “turn on, tune in, and drop out.” A lot has been written about this popular phrase, which is often interpreted as Leary endorsing drug usage and a withdrawal from society. In his 1983 autobiography, Flashbacks, Leary tried to clarify what he meant 16 years earlier, by explaining that he was advocating increased awareness, heightened sensitivity, and detachment from mindless activities.