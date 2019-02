SynCardia makes the Total Artificial Heart, the only complete heart-replacement device approved by the FDA. Last year, it began a clinical study for its Freedom portable driver, a 13.5-pound external power source that, for the first time, lets survivors of advanced heart disease return home with the implanted mechanism. They’re no longer tethered to a 418-pound power supply at the hospital.

Photo by Sue Tallon

See more of the best photos of 2011