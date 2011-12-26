Jim Rekoske From Honeywell On Developing Biofuels

“We’ve been in the industry for 97 years, and we’re very good at knowing how to make the right fuels for the right specifications. We transform natural oils to look exactly like the petroleum-based fuels of today. Our fuel can come from camelina, which is grown in dry-land wheat rotation. Nature provides the energy to create the feedstock–we just have to nudge it in the right direction. With a single feedstock, we can make fuel for the military, commercial aviation, trucks, and cars. It’s challenging to get the whole value chain–agriculture, chemistry, logistics–to work together. We’re not going to change over from petroleum anytime soon, but there will be other solutions too.”

Fast Company: Is biofuel from Honeywell technology available commercially anywhere?

Jim Rekoske: Not yet, but the technology is being installed right now at the Valero Energy Corporation’s refinery in St. Charles, Louisiana. They’ll be making mostly diesel fuel in that facility, but they’re also able to make jet fuel. It’s a drop-in fuel, which means it doesn’t need to be kept separate from the other diesel. That’s a big selling point. We’ve got somewhere around $10 trillion of infrastructure and distribution in the world–we can’t replace that, and we can’t duplicate it. Drop-in fuels are a way for us to get more capital efficient in terms of how we utilize renewable fuels. In our business model, we are actually like the architects of a new house, if you will. If someone is going to build a new process to develop a technology, you need an architect to build the house, and you need a general contractor. We’re the architect: We design the facility with our proprietary technology. But we don’t own the facility–we license technology and design facilities that other people use to convert natural resources into fuels for people.

What’s the biggest challenge to bringing biofuels to the market?

From an adoption standpoint, the biggest challenge is making this fuel available to people. The Valero plant will take about $250 million to $300 million of investments to complete it. When it’s done, it’ll produce 10,000 barrels a day. That’s a lot of fuel, but that’s also a big investment. So someone has to be certain the technology is going to work.

And you are certain, yes?

The Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angles have used our fuels. If the most advanced flight demonstration teams in the world are using it, it’s clearly an advanced fuel and one that meets all the standards, even in that rigorous of an environment.