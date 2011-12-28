Top Corporate Sustainability Trends To Watch In 2012

As sustainability practices continue to mature, recent events and trends have set the stage for significant shifts in 2012.

While corporate sustainability efforts traditionally have

been motivated by public relations, pressures are coming from

other stakeholders more and more. Investors are turning up the heat as they recognize that

sustainability is important to companies’ economic viability.

Shareholder

pressure on corporate accountability was the fastest-growing motivator for

sustainability initiatives in Brighter Planet’s recent

study (PDF), up 10 percentage points in 2011 over 2009. Ernst & Young recently

found (PDF) a 40% year-over-year growth rate in sustainability shareholder

resolutions and predicted that fully half of all shareholder resolutions this

year will be sustainability-related.

The recent reversal by Facebook to use renewable energy

instead of coal-burning electricity for data centers was prompted by

Greenpeace’s two-year Internet campaign. Environmentalists’ evolving

approach is aimed at energizing grass roots interest via social media and

motivating action via local concerns about jobs and health, rather than polar

bears.

As these measures

continue to gain ground, expect corporate sustainability programs to shift from

the public-focused green washing of years past toward more robust risk

management and environmentally conscious operations.

Indirect Emissions Management Takes Hold