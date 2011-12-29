10 Resolute Ideas To Start Your New Year

There is power in the perspective that comes from revisiting why you exist as a business and exploring the beliefs and operating values you live by. While the bottom line is a non-negotiable, how you get to it is. Make sure your entire organization understands your reason for being and that leading with values is what will make the journey one to be proud of beyond the dollars and cents. Can everyone answer what difference are you making in people’s lives, why you exist, and what you believe in as a brand?

Start your own love fest.

Fed up reading stories about Zappos being the best company on the planet for customer service and culture, Southwest for their brilliant simplicity, or TOMS for their generosity? Don’t use them as examples. Use them as incredible inspiration to light a fire in your brand’s soul. Get under the hood of your brand, dig for where it intersects with the passion points in your consumers’ lives and the reasons people come to work every day. Find your internal and external champions and explore how they are deployed.

Unleash your inner pirates.

Complacency comes from comfort and following all the rules. Every company has their mavericks, non-conformists, and brilliant ones who don’t ever agree with the status quo. These people challenge convention and stand out because they think differently from the rest. Instead of treating them with mild curiosity or leaving them on the sidelines, actively seek them out and recruit them into your own renegade army of pirates to tackle the most complex challenges you have as a brand.

Wake up stupid every day.