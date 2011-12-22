In Superhero-Loving America, Tintin Has An Uphill Battle To Become The Next Batman

Steven Spielberg’s animated feature The Adventures of Tintin

opened this week, closing out another year full of big-budget movies based on

comic books and graphic novels. Tintin joins properties like Captain America,

X-Men, Green Lantern, Cowboys and Aliens, and Thor in the seemingly endless cavalcade

of four-color characters to make it to the big screen. And 2011 was a

relatively light year. For next year, fans are bracing for Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and

The Avengers, among many

others.

But Tintin is not like these other comic movie adaptations.

Despite its big budget and blockbuster pretentions, Tintin comes from a

separate branch of the comics family–those quaint Europeans who, unlike

Americans, have treated their graphic novels seriously for decades and consider

comics a mass medium, not a genre. Can this Old World take on transmedia

succeed in the U.S., or is it like asking Americans to put mayonnaise on their frites, when all they want is ketchup on their fries?

This question goes right to the heart of the transmedia boom

that’s swept over the entertainment industry in the past two decades: the

desire to create synergies between comic-book superheroes like Batman,

Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four, toys like GI Joe and Transformers,

genre-oriented literary properties like Harry Potter and Twilight, and videogames

like Resident Evil, and megabucks movie franchises. In all these cases,

Hollywood has gone straight for the material that has a built-in cult following

rather than obvious mass-audience appeal.

The idea is that the fanboys and fangirls who show up in

their rabid, costumed multitudes at events like the San Diego Comic-Con will be

uniquely motivated to act as viral PR

shock troops for these kinds of movies, and then show up on opening night,

assuring that all-important “winning weekend” that determines box office

success. Both the commercial and artistic results of this geek gold rush have

been mixed to say the least, but the trend shows no sign of abating.

Part of this is driven by consolidation in the entertainment

industry. America’s two largest comic publishers, DC and Marvel, are owned by

Warner Brothers Entertainment and Disney respectively, and their stock-in-trade is superheroes. Disney’s $4 billion

purchase of Marvel in 2009 was clearly driven by a desire to use Marvel’s

stable of action heroes and proven franchise-worthy lineup (The Hulk, Iron Man,

Fantastic Four, etc.) to fill a hole the size of a teenage boy in Disney’s

otherwise-dominant pop culture portfolio.

DC flew under Warner Brothers’ radar for decades, but now

the parent company is mining its IP goldmine (which includes Batman, Superman,

Wonder Woman, Justice League and other household-name characters) strategically

rather than opportunistically. The synergies between DC’s recent “New 52”

relaunch of its superhero comics and the release of transmedia properties like

the Batman: Arkham City videogame and next year’s Dark Knight Rises movie are

much more coordinated both from a marketing and timing perspective than in

years past.