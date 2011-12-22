The 2011 Rock Star List

Rock star. Noun: an outstandingly talented performer
You hear it a lot these days. In advertising, titles, even my speech Find Your Inner Rock Star. It used to mean someone who excelled in sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. It now means someone who rocks your business, rocks your world, stands out above the crowd and does a spectacular job at whatever it is they do. At least, that’s my definition.
So, with that said, here are the rock stars who stood out this year, in no particular order:
Gabby Giffords
The human brain is an amazing work of art. The injured Arizona congresswoman has not only survived but improved every week sense that tragic event in January of this year. If she can do this, imagine what you could do if you just set your mind to it.
Dave Ramsey
The radio host, financial guru and author of The Total Money Makeover is crazy enough to think that people can succeed and live without debt. And, be happy and have all they want and need. He’s right. Try it. I dare you.
Steve Jobs
iPhone. iPad. Mac Book Air. iTunes. iMovie. iPhoto. Garage Band. Need I say more?
Cady Coleman
She’s an amazing mom, clever blogger, easy-to-understand CNN space commentator and, oh yes, spent six months living and working on the International Space Station. You can’t have it all? Don’t tell Cady that. Pursue your dreams but keep your feet grounded in family.
Peter Shankman
This crazy entrepreneur/author/speaker/consultant never fails to inspire me every single day. I follow him on Twitter and Facebook and subscribe to his blog. There is something there that helps with my business daily. He’s a ‘must’ for any company with a desire to succeed.
Jeff Bezos
It’s amazing to find anyone these days that can keep a secret, especially someone as famous as this Amazon creator. But he has, quietly creating a commercial space company that will eventually take customers on the ride of a lifetime. Bet they can take their Kindles with them too. Sign us up, Jeff! Can we get Prime with that?
Guy Kawasaki
The author of Enchantment: The Art of Changing Hearts, Minds, and Actions has enchanted his way into hearts and boardrooms across the globe. Want to know why some people succeed and others don’t? Read this book. He’s the Dale Carnegie of our generation. *Google Dale Carnegie if you have to.
Andy Borowitz
I love a man who can make me laugh. Even though he’s a Democrat, far, very far to the left, he can make even the staunchest Republican laugh until they cry and snort Chardonnay out of their nose. He brings a little levity to this crazy political system of ours.
LZ Granderson
His commentaries for CNN stand out in a sea of madness. He says exactly what he thinks and, more often than not, speaks for those of us who still believe in decency and common sense.
Charlie, Cris, Dack and Nick Justiz
The reason I do anything I do. Their love and support inspires me to be the best I can each and every day. Wonder husband and wonder kids. Go hug your family/friends and say thank you.
Who is on your list?
Dayna Steele is a marketing strategist, success speaker and the author of the forthcoming book 101 Ways to Rock Your World: Everyday Activities for Success Every Day! She speaks to companies and individuals around the world on strategies to succeed. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele. She hopes to have you on her 2012 Rock Star list.
