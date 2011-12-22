The 2011 Rock Star List

Rock star. Noun: an outstandingly talented performer

You hear it a lot these days. In advertising, titles, even my speech Find Your Inner Rock Star. It used to mean someone who excelled in sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. It now means someone who rocks your business, rocks your world, stands out above the crowd and does a spectacular job at whatever it is they do. At least, that’s my definition.

So, with that said, here are the rock stars who stood out this year, in no particular order:

Gabby Giffords

The human brain is an amazing work of art. The injured Arizona congresswoman has not only survived but improved every week sense that tragic event in January of this year. If she can do this, imagine what you could do if you just set your mind to it.

Dave Ramsey

The radio host, financial guru and author of The Total Money Makeover is crazy enough to think that people can succeed and live without debt. And, be happy and have all they want and need. He’s right. Try it. I dare you.