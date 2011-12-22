Facebook Testing “Listen” Buttons?, LinkedIn’s India Membership Rises To 13 Million, Yahoo May Cut Its Alibaba Stock

Facebook Testing “Listen” Button? Remember at F8, when Mark Zuckerberg told us about some upcoming changes expected at Facebook? As users begin adopting the new Timeline, early screenshots are showing a new “Listen” button that is turning up on some Ticker feeds. It looks like Facebook is testing that Spotify integration they’d been planning, that will let Facebookers know and listen to the same music their friends are. Stay tuned. —NS

–Updated 9:40 a.m. EST

Founder Of Xerox Labs Dies, Leaves Scant Trace On Internets. Jacob E. Goldman, the founder of Xerox Labs, has died at the age of 90. As Xerox’s chief research scientist, he founded and led the research arm of the technology company that invented the personal computer. But this tech legend has left surprisingly little trace of himself on the IT information networks his work enabled–YouTube searches come up short, and even Wikipedia contains only a passing mention of his life and contributions. —NS

–Updated 9:00 a.m. EST

Asus’s “Transformer” Tablet Invites Lawsuit From Hasbro. Hasbro, owners of the Transformers franchise, is suing computer maker Asus over the name of its latest tablet. The tablet, the “Transformer Prime,” and the tablet keyboard it’s paired with, spooked Hasbro enough to make them file a preliminary injunction in a district court, The Verge reports. —NS

–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST