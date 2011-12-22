Blue Sprig: A Silicon Valley Startup … In China

Silicon Valley is full of foreign startups that are headquartered overseas but set up offices in the Bay Area, usually to gain access to the Valley’s funders and the U.S. market in general. But very rarely do you see a U.S. startup that’s headquartered in Silicon Valley but goes overseas to set up a core part of its operations.

That, however, is exactly what tech veteran Jason Johnson did earlier this year when he cofounded Blue Sprig, a company that builds smartphone security and maintenance apps. (Think McAfee for the iOS and Android set.)

This is no typical outsourcing story. A serial entrepreneur and former Dolby Laboratories executive, Johnson actually joined forces with a Chinese entrepreneur and cofounded a company together, setting up their entire engineering team in that country and leaving only Johnson, the company’s CEO, and a business development executive in San Francisco.

Six months later, Blue Sprig has $10 million in A-list funding and a suite of products on the market–both of which Johnson tells Fast Company were made possible by bucking the Silicon Valley tendency to look inward.

Earlier this year, Johnson, who cofounded Founders Den, the invitation-only startup co-working space in San Francisco, was thinking about launching a new company. The startup he cofounded last year, Rethink Books, which has an app that helps consumers discover new things to read, was humming along nicely, and Johnson was ready to roll up his sleeves on a new venture. But being a business guy, he knew he would need a technical partner to move forward on any new idea.

“In Silicon Valley, it’s becoming more and more difficult to find highly talented people,” Johnson says. The competition for engineers has been widely reported. Less well known, however, is how difficult it is to find a CTO.