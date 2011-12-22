Thiel Foundation To New Crop Of College-Bound Grads: Don’t Go

To overworked high school seniors anxiously filing college applications, we have some good news. You don’t have to go. To 19-year-old college students ripe with talent we have even better news: You can leave.

Your parents won’t tell you this, guidance counselors won’t tell you this, and university administrators, test prep companies, politicians, a nearly $1 trillion student loan industry, and other unscrupulous profiteers won’t tell you that you don’t have to go. They want you to believe that college is a guaranteed gateway to a successful career and that they’ll help you get there. But you already have what it takes to achieve great things and the price for what college offers–a wicked cocktail of debt, status, insurance, and consumption–is a scam.

Last year, the Thiel Foundation (established by Peter Thiel, right) decided to start a revolution. We wanted to get smart kids out of the classroom and to the frontiers of knowledge quicker so they could start building America’s next great innovative companies. We created the 20 Under 20 Thiel Fellowship. We have 24 people under the age of twenty who have decided to skip college–before debt cripples their horizons–and start changing the world through entrepreneurship. In the first few months of their fellowship, they’ve already founded companies, raised capital, won prestigious awards, and put products on the market. We’re now taking applications for the second class of fellows. The deadline is December 31st.

It’s easy to see how people have been lulled into bad choices. For a century, expanding wages made each generation wealthier than its parents, and it looked like having a college degree made the difference. But the future doesn’t look as good as the past.

So-called high-debt borrowers graduate from private universities with an average debt of $53,200, and some with multiple degrees owe $200,000. Although the education bubble resembles the housing bubble in many ways, student loans can be much worse than mortgages–you can’t live in one. Interest piles on by nearly 7% a year, frequently even when you’re unemployed. And, while you can walk away from an unaffordable mortgage, in 2005 Congress made it illegal to walk away from a student loan, even if you declare bankruptcy. There’s no exit.

In recent years, Sallie Mae has paid two of its executives hundreds of millions of dollars to reign over this mess.