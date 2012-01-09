Levitatr’s Portable Keyboard Features Keys That Only Raise Up When You Type

Photo by Nick Ferrari,

For all the appeal of a glossy, touch-screen tablet, typing on

its virtual, click-free keys can be dissatisfying. James Stumpf has an

answer: the Levitatr keyboard. Sporting keys that recede into the

product’s body when not in use, the travel-ready Levitatr stands apart

from other portable keyboards. “I tried to consider the look of the

Apple products it would pair with,” Stumpf says. The result is a

polycarbonate and aluminum rectangle with an iPad-cradling stand and

retractable, LED-backlit keys. Getting the keys to lower so they were

exactly flush with the body of the keyboard was no easy feat, Stumpf

says, but he constructed each in the shape of a stout T, which allows

them to lower just far enough to create a perfectly smooth surface. ($99,

store.levitatr.com)