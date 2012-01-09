Modern Piggy Banks Bring Flair To Your Spare Change



Photo by Nick Ferrari, Prop

Styling: Terry Lewis Clockwise from top:$20, greenergrassdesign.com $220, areaware.com $30, oogazone.com $88, jonathanadler.com $15, kikkerland.com $85, ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com

In addition to Walter P. Chrysler’s automotive company and

landmark New York skyscraper, the industrialist was also known for his

collection of toy banks. In 1938, he told a hobby magazine that he saw

the coin receptacles as a “symbol in the game of life.” How that symbol

came to take the shape of a pig, however, has long been disputed by

historians. Some point to the “pygg” clay commonly used to make ceramics

in medieval Europe; others refer to the Victorian association of plump

pigs and prosperity. But it wasn’t until the conclusion of World War II

that argyrothecology–the tongue-twisting term for collecting money

banks–became a widespread trend. “The craze really took off because

people finally had more income,” says Corine Wegener, curator at the

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, whose toy-bank collection numbers more

than 1,110. Eager to attract new customers (and their new money), banks

offered these mini depositories, shaped as animals or buildings, as

promotional gifts. The banks found business, and customers found a

hobby. “What started as a toy for kids grew into an adult activity,”

Wegener says. Penny-pinching: It’s cross-generational!