Lytro’s Pocket-Size Camera Lets You Take Photos You Can Focus Later

Forget what you think you know about taking photos. Lytro may
change everything. This month, the startup ships its first, eponymous
product: a camera that you never have to focus. Just point the
spyglass-shaped device and shoot. There’s no need to obsess over the
details–you can change the focus and perspective later. Built upon CEO
Ren Ng’s research on light fields and optics, the camera, which is free
of shutter lag, immediately captures not only the color and intensity of
light rays but also their direction. Such data let the user create
nearly infinite versions of the scene, adjusting the image on the
camera’s touch screen, online, or on a computer, courtesy of Lytro
software. “With living pictures,” says Ng, “not only can you share these
moments but interact with them.” (From $399, lytro.com)
A version of this article appears in the February 2012 issue of
Fast Company.