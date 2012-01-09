Lytro’s Pocket-Size Camera Lets You Take Photos You Can Focus Later

Forget what you think you know about taking photos. Lytro may

change everything. This month, the startup ships its first, eponymous

product: a camera that you never have to focus. Just point the

spyglass-shaped device and shoot. There’s no need to obsess over the

details–you can change the focus and perspective later. Built upon CEO

Ren Ng’s research on light fields and optics, the camera, which is free

of shutter lag, immediately captures not only the color and intensity of

light rays but also their direction. Such data let the user create

nearly infinite versions of the scene, adjusting the image on the

camera’s touch screen, online, or on a computer, courtesy of Lytro

software. “With living pictures,” says Ng, “not only can you share these

moments but interact with them.” (From $399, lytro.com)

A version of this article appears in the February 2012 issue of

Fast Company.