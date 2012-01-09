Industrial Designer Christopher Stuart Turns Plasti Dip And Cable Ties Into Creative DIY Projects

Photo by Billy Delfs “The economy made everyone rethink how they consume,”

says

designer Christopher Stuart. He knows firsthand–after losing his job as

a prototype maker turned industrial designer in 2009, he returned to his

hometown of Noblesville, Indiana, and got to work crafting

industrial-modern furniture pieces from unassuming materials, such as an

armoire from spare flooring and aluminum trim. His work reenergized the

design firm Luur Studio, which he originally launched in 2007, and

inspired his latest project, how-to book DIY Furniture: A Step-by-Step

Guide. “I had to consider how I could open doors for myself,” he says.

“Couple that thinking with a hardware store, which is accessible to

everyone, and you end up with a creativity that’s for the people.”

Grandfather’s

Pipe

Stuart’s grandfather worked at and later owned a pipe company, and

Stuart now keeps this handmade briar-root artifact as both a childhood

memento and piece of inspiration. “It’s a reminder to continue making

things with your hands.” Plasti Dip rubber coating



“As a DIY-er, you look at every single spray paint on the

shelf,” Stuart says. “And one day, there it was, this black rubber spray

paint.” Most recently, Stuart used Plasti Dip to convert blocks of wood

into “fancy” doorstops.

($10, acehardware.com)

“Ram My Knuckles”

Indiana law

prohibits the sale of brass knuckles, with a bizarre exception: brass

knuckles in the form of a belt buckle. “I found this at one of the

shadiest flea markets in Indianapolis,” Stuart says. One ceramic ram and

a coat of gold-luster glaze transformed the knuckles into a paperweight

for Stuart’s studio. Cable Ties

“Sometimes you

just need to stick two things together, and fast,” says Stuart, who buys

the crayon-box-colored ties in packs of 500 and keeps them handy for

large-scale projects. “They’re the new duct tape.” ($9 for 500,

homedepot.com)

Folding Techniques for Designers,

From Sheet to Form

This book by Paul Jackson provides blueprints for more than 70 ways to

pleat, curve, and crumple paper. Stuart adapted the techniques to design

a line of lighting fixtures that can be packed flat and reassembled at

home. ($22, amazon.com) Cacti

“Every time I go

to the store and decide to buy a plant, I gravitate to these little,

tiny sculptural pieces,” he says. “I recently saw some hanging

terrariums, and it’s now on my to-do list to make them. I could throw in

some moss that grows outside the studio.”

Lighting parts

“Just

switching to one of these chrome-faced bulbs can transform a lamp into

something entirely different,” Stuart says of these off-the-shelf

examples. “They’re perfect for DIY lighting.” (From $1, grandbrass.com) Photos by Billy Delfs