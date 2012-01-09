John & Kira’s Handcrafted, Locavore-Friendly Chocolates

Photo by Nick Ferrari

What do a husband-and-wife team of chocolatiers exchange on

Valentine’s Day? “Not chocolate, that’s for sure,” says John Doyle, who,

along with Kira Baker-Doyle, runs the Philadelphia-based John & Kira’s.

As they enjoy their fancy dinners and roses, the rest of us can swap the

duo’s handcrafted sweets, which highlight flavors from sustainable and

artisan producers: Mint chocolates use leaves grown by students at a

nearby elementary school; coffee-whiskey squares get their kick courtesy

of Mut Vitz Coffee Cooperative, a fair-trade Mexican co-op owned

directly by coffee farmers; salted-caramel honeybees are filled with

Pennsylvania basswood honey that’s lightly caramelized. “We straddle

locavore instincts and a national audience,” says Doyle, who works with

local gardens and rooftop apiaries across the country; partnerships now

span from Hawaii to Washington, D.C. To sample the bounty, try the Bee

My Love Bug Tower, a mix of ganache-filled chocolates, caramel

honeybees, drunken figs, and dark-chocolate ladybugs. ($189,

johnandkiras.com)