YouTube Turns Searches For ‘LOL’ Into Cable-Like Multivideo Channels

Goal: Build multivideo “channels” that hold users’ attention.

“On YouTube, our top queries are ‘funny videos,’ ‘LOL,’ and ‘make me laugh.’ They fall into this vague land of ‘Entertain me!’ So based on that, how do we help people discover fresh, fun content–without just sifting through the 48 hours of video that are uploaded every minute? We’re still trying to figure that out fully, but we’re starting by building out our channels. When users search for something broad, we want a more curated experience to appear, so ‘funny videos’ would bring up a landing page with humor clips from BuzzFeed, Fail Blog, Funny Or Die, and more. That way, they can fill a steady 15, 20, 30 minutes with us, instead of making new decisions every two minutes.”

