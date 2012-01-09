House Of Mikko Analyzes Women’s Features To Recommend The Perfect Beauty Product

“There are so many factors to consider when picking beauty products: age, ethnicity, color shade, hair type, whether you have dry or oily skin. It can be a very difficult, very personal process, especially for ethnic women. So the House of Mikko recommendation service is built around connecting people. Once a user fills out a comprehensive beauty profile–focused mostly on hair care, for now–we give her recommendations based on the best products used by like-featured women, so she can see which ones they buy and how well they’ve worked. We’re powered by real women, and there’s a real efficiency component in that.”

Mark Johnson

