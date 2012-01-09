advertisement
House Of Mikko Analyzes Women’s Features To Recommend The Perfect Beauty Product

House Of Mikko Analyzes Women’s Features To Recommend The Perfect Beauty Product
By Christina Chaey1 minute Read
Kimberly Dillon | Photo by Toby Burditt

Photo by Toby Burditt. Hair And Makeup: Trenell Leshelle Hair & Makeup Studio

Kimberly Dillon
Founder and CEO / House of Mikko
Goal: Streamline a site that recommends beauty products to women.

“There are so many factors to consider when picking beauty products: age, ethnicity, color shade, hair type, whether you have dry or oily skin. It can be a very difficult, very personal process, especially for ethnic women. So the House of Mikko recommendation service is built around connecting people. Once a user fills out a comprehensive beauty profile–focused mostly on hair care, for now–we give her recommendations based on the best products used by like-featured women, so she can see which ones they buy and how well they’ve worked. We’re powered by real women, and there’s a real efficiency component in that.”

