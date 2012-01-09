Cadillac Turns To A 28-Year-Old To Reinvent The “Standard Of The World”

The woman in my passenger seat says to kill the engine and restart it. I do, igniting a deep humming gurgle that crescendos, enveloping us in the reverberating neigh of 556 supercharged horses. The dials go green. The needles flutter past the redline. My audio-somatosensory experience has been fine-tuned to elicit maximum dopamine release, to provide an experience so radically unique that I might see an ancient thing in a modern light–even something as fossilized as the 110-year-old “Standard of the World,” that old floaty boat, the Cadillac.

“I wanted you to experience that,” says my passenger, 28-year-old Veda Partalo, planning director at Minneapolis-based Fallon, the ad agency tasked with completing Cadillac’s decade-long makeover. It was proof: The car whose blinker your grandfather left on for miles–the car overtaken by Mercedes-Benz in the ’70s, by BMW in the ’80s, and by Lexus in the ’90s, when rising prosperity meant rising demand for foreign stuff–is gone.

The new line, evolving since the 1999 Escalade, is beautifully tricked out. But in the car-selling business, particularly the luxury market, mechanics are not enough. Everything is shiny and fast. So Caddy has a unique marketing challenge: How do you shed the old stuffy image that brought it down 40 years ago and yet retain the thing that once made it great?

Other agencies took turns–pitching Caddy as edgier, hipper, sexier, ageless. But in 2009, as U.S. sales fell to 50% of what they were in 2006, a new CMO wanted a jolt of energy and passed the ball to Pat Fallon, in part for his firm’s familiarity with the luxury auto market (it represented Porsche and BMW). Fallon tapped Partalo to lead, in part because she knew luxury goods, having repped American Express in a prior job.

Partalo began by scrapping the old approach of mini-campaigns for each model. “Sometimes you want to communicate to each buyer based on his individual needs,” she says, her pumpkin-colored hair falling in waves around the Recaro bucket seat, a hand-stitched blend of black leather and saffron faux suede. “But the luxury buyer is different. He’s more concerned with the brand’s overall background, its heritage.” If you’re still claiming Standard of the World status, you better be able to prove it–especially when you’re putting $70,000 of American metal up against Germany’s finest. “So we wanted to do two things,” she says. “First, bring Caddy back to its original standing. Second, do it through a campaign of substance.”

Try Changing This Narrative It isn’t easy. Here, a tally of how often the following words–all used in this story–showed up with “Cadillac” in major newspapers last year* “Magnetic Ride Control Suspension” 7



“Boat” 169

“Bieber” 11

“Grandfather” 116

“Ageless” 8



“Standard of the world” 3



“Nostalgia” 52 NEW CADDY

OLD CADDY *Results from January through November 2011, in a LexisNexis database search

By “substance,” she means quantifiable evidence of craftsmanship. True, Fallon’s ads lay it on thick–talk of “red-blooded luxury” and “derivative of nothing”–but it knows buyers won’t care that Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, Jewel, and Gisele all love their Caddies. They care that the Black Diamond Edition of the CTS-V Coupe, the car we’re in now, destroyed the BMW M5 at Germany’s Nuerburgring racetrack. They’re titillated to find German engineering being called into question. They care about details. They care about Recaro.

Cadillac cares about details, too. Consider Partalo, who smiles like Jennifer Garner and drives a motorcycle. Her clothes (tight black T-shirt and black jeans). Her accessories (thick-rimmed tortoiseshell glasses, a knife dangling from her neck). Her ink (a pterodactyl-wearing phoenix on one shoulder; across the breastbone, just below the neckline, refugee sprawled in Old English font). The brand knows what it’s doing. It hired a symbol of rebranding.