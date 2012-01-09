The Recommender: Shira Lazar, Rebel Rock Entertainment’s Jim Jonsin, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Jim Jonsin

Owner, Rebel Rock Entertainment

Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap . . . and Others Don’t, by Jim

Collins: “This book talks about everything you have in your life and teaches you how to

take it from good to great. There are a ton of people who are good, but just a fraction are great.

And in the music business, you have to be great.”

John

Paul Dejoria

CEO, Paul Mitchell

Water: The Great Mystery: “This incredible movie documents thorough

research on the properties of water that go beyond anything we have ever thought–for example, the

ability of water to carry information and memory.”

Oneness, by Rasha: “It’s a brilliant book that reminds people of who

they really are.”

Tony Salvador

Director of experience, insights, research; Intel

Addicted, Hoarders, Locked Up, Bridezillas: : “I’ll

watch all the weird TV shows in the ‘high channels’ at least once.”

This Time Is Different, by Carmen Reinhart and

Kenneth Rogoff: “I enjoy books that offer frameworks that attempt to explain human behavior

over time.”