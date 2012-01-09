The Recommender: Shira Lazar, Rebel Rock Entertainment’s Jim Jonsin, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Jim Jonsin
Owner, Rebel Rock Entertainment
Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap . . . and Others Don’t, by Jim
Collins: “This book talks about everything you have in your life and teaches you how to
take it from good to great. There are a ton of people who are good, but just a fraction are great.
And in the music business, you have to be great.”
John
Paul Dejoria
CEO, Paul Mitchell
Water: The Great Mystery: “This incredible movie documents thorough
research on the properties of water that go beyond anything we have ever thought–for example, the
ability of water to carry information and memory.”
Oneness, by Rasha: “It’s a brilliant book that reminds people of who
they really are.”
Tony Salvador
Director of experience, insights, research; Intel
Addicted, Hoarders, Locked Up, Bridezillas: : “I’ll
watch all the weird TV shows in the ‘high channels’ at least once.”
This Time Is Different, by Carmen Reinhart and
Kenneth Rogoff: “I enjoy books that offer frameworks that attempt to explain human behavior
over time.”
Shira
Lazar
Host, WhatsTrending.com
Infographics:
“They just make everything more interesting, and nerdy stats are always great conversation
starters.”
The Education of Millionaires: It’s
Not What You Think and It’s Not Too Late, by Michael Ellsberg: “This book is a
favorite even among some of the folks he profiles, such as Sean Parker. It’s a quick and great read
that gives insight into building valuable networks and the brand of you.”
Julie
Rice
Cofounder, SoulCycle
Start Something That Matters, by Blake Mycoskie: “We are inspired by
Blake’s mission with Toms Shoes, and like Blake, we love our work and hope to have a positive impact
on the world–all at the same time.”
Godspell on Broadway: “I just saw this
with my daughter, and it was incredible. The music is classic, and lead actor Hunter Parrish was
amazing.”
Tito
Beveridge
Founder, Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Louis L’Amour’s Sackett book series: “This is my
favorite book series. It’s about settling in America, and in each book, the guy goes against all the
odds, gets beat up, shot, etc. He ends up on top using his wits, courage, and toil.”
Diane
Charles
Producer, L Studio
Modern Family: “I love how this show breaks the sitcom mold. It has clever, intelligent writing; diverse families; and phenomenal ensemble acting.”
Where the Money Is: True Tales From the
Bank Robbery Capital of the World, by Gordon Dillow: “I got this book to read as
possible research, but I found myself liking the book for its voice and pacing. Dillow gets inside
the minds of criminals, and you get inside his.”
Patrick Buckley
CEO, Dodocase
Home Work: Handbuilt Shelter, by Lloyd Kahn: “I’ve gotten some good tips on how to build a giant tree-house
nest in San Francisco.”
An old 1940s Kluge foil-stamping press: “It’s a beautiful machine to watch, and I have been learning more about these old presses.”
A version of this article appears in the February 2012 issue of Fast
Company.