Conference Calendar: February 2012

FEBRUARY

1st >Clean-Tech Investor Summit

The sky’s the limit for

sustainable-energy development as national clean-tech leaders meet in Palm Springs to discuss the

industry’s next steps.

2nd RootsTech Family History & Technology

Conference

Tech meets genealogy at this Salt Lake City gathering where experts

map ways to unearth family history via cloud computing, social networks, and geo-mapping.



7th Social Media Strategies Summit

Turn

Twitter followers into loyal fans, thanks to tips from social-media marketing gurus at this Las

Vegas summit.



8th DICE Summit 2012

Video-game

designers and execs gather at DICE (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) in Las Vegas to plan

the future of interactive entertainment.



8th Inside Social Apps 2012

Monetization, engagement, and platform optimization are the focus at this San Francisco meeting on

social-gaming apps.

