Conference Calendar: February 2012

FEBRUARY
1st >Clean-Tech Investor Summit
The sky’s the limit for
sustainable-energy development as national clean-tech leaders meet in Palm Springs to discuss the
industry’s next steps.
2nd RootsTech Family History & Technology
Conference
Tech meets genealogy at this Salt Lake City gathering where experts
map ways to unearth family history via cloud computing, social networks, and geo-mapping.
7th Social Media Strategies Summit
Turn
Twitter followers into loyal fans, thanks to tips from social-media marketing gurus at this Las
Vegas summit.
8th DICE Summit 2012
Video-game
designers and execs gather at DICE (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) in Las Vegas to plan
the future of interactive entertainment.
8th Inside Social Apps 2012
Monetization, engagement, and platform optimization are the focus at this San Francisco meeting on
social-gaming apps.
9th Android Developer Conference
Mobile
developers flock to San Francisco for the latest on cross-platform app design for the Ice Cream
Sandwich OS.
11th World IA Day
n 14 cities around the globe, information architects host community-specific events on user-friendly web design.
26th In Control Web Design Conference
Become a master of CSS3 and HTML5 at this
Orlando weekend of workshops taught by web-design pros.
