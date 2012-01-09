NBC’s “Smash” Could Learn A Few Lessons From “Glee”‘s Musical Missteps

Fox’s Glee is slumping in its third season–but does that mean people are losing interest in TV
musicals? NBC’s new Broadway-focused drama, Smash, which premieres February 6, is about to find out. Three industry pros share tips on how
Smash can avoid Glee‘s missteps and become, well, a smash.
Glee
Fault: The music comes first. Glee‘s story line gets lost in the show’s inconsistent song
list. “Some episodes work, like when the Gleeks sang Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way,'” says media consultant Shari Anne Brill. “But others, like the
Madonna episode, were just about music with some story wedged in.”
Fault: Youth is fleeting. Glee faces the challenge of finding new ways to revive the same old
high-school archetypes, says Zak Shaikh of the media consultancy Attentional. “Once you hit some story lines–like the first time each character has
sex–you can’t go back.”
Fault: Oversaturating the franchise. Concert tours and a reality-show spin-off caused Gleek fatigue to
set in early. “The music used to draw you in, but it’s getting a little tired because it’s ubiquitous,” says Brad Adgate of Horizon Media.
Smash
Fix: Make the characters the priority. NBC is banking on the show’s masterful cast–which boasts
Anjelica Huston and Debra Messing–to build characters viewers will care about. “The more Smash emphasizes the characters, the more
stickiness the show will have,” Brill says.
Fix: Use age to the show’s advantage. Smash‘s older cast lends itself to more complex plot
lines, a benefit in the long run, Shaikh says. “You can see the problems the characters face come out in the art they create. It’s more
sophisticated.”
Fix: Create a cult following. Serialized dramas such as Lost and 24 have been wildly successful because
networks treated them as special entities. “If Smash is going to be a hit, [NBC] has to make it a destination for viewers,” Adgate says.
“You don’t want to kill the goose when it’s a golden egg.”