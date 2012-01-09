NBC’s “Smash” Could Learn A Few Lessons From “Glee”‘s Musical Missteps

Fox’s Glee is slumping in its third season–but does that mean people are losing interest in TV musicals? NBC’s new Broadway-focused drama, Smash, which premieres February 6, is about to find out. Three industry pros share tips on how Smash can avoid Glee‘s missteps and become, well, a smash.

Glee

Fault: The music comes first. Glee‘s story line gets lost in the show’s inconsistent song

list. “Some episodes work, like when the Gleeks sang Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way,'” says media consultant Shari Anne Brill. “But others, like the

Madonna episode, were just about music with some story wedged in.”

Fault: Youth is fleeting. Glee faces the challenge of finding new ways to revive the same old

high-school archetypes, says Zak Shaikh of the media consultancy Attentional. “Once you hit some story lines–like the first time each character has

sex–you can’t go back.”

Fault: Oversaturating the franchise. Concert tours and a reality-show spin-off caused Gleek fatigue to

set in early. “The music used to draw you in, but it’s getting a little tired because it’s ubiquitous,” says Brad Adgate of Horizon Media.

Smash

Fix: Make the characters the priority. NBC is banking on the show’s masterful cast–which boasts

Anjelica Huston and Debra Messing–to build characters viewers will care about. “The more Smash emphasizes the characters, the more

stickiness the show will have,” Brill says.