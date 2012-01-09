E-Books And Online Mags Find A Second Life In Print

“Print is dead,”
says everyone except, oh, publishers that began online and are now slaying trees. Here, a snapshot
of the digital divide–those who left print for online, and those doing the opposite.
ONLINE
DIGITAL DIVIDE
Donovan Creed
novels
The popular series by self-published
e-book author John Locke (not the dead
one) hits actual store shelves this month, thanks to publisher
Simon & Schuster.
Style.com/print
Style.com attracts more than 2 million readers a month, but more is
always better, so the site
launched a glossy mag called Style.com/print (that’s really its name) in October.
Sincerely
The
startup–which recently raised $3 million in funding–turns digital mobile photos into postcards.
“Online, messages get like spam,” says founder Matt Brezina. “You keep a postcard forever.”
A version of this article appears in the February 2012 issue of Fast
Company.