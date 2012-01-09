E-Books And Online Mags Find A Second Life In Print

“Print is dead,” says everyone except, oh, publishers that began online and are now slaying trees. Here, a snapshot of the digital divide–those who left print for online, and those doing the opposite.

ONLINE

DIGITAL DIVIDE

Donovan Creed

novels

The popular series by self-published

e-book author John Locke (not the dead

one) hits actual store shelves this month, thanks to publisher

Simon & Schuster.

Style.com/print

Style.com attracts more than 2 million readers a month, but more is

always better, so the site

launched a glossy mag called Style.com/print (that’s really its name) in October.

Sincerely

The

startup–which recently raised $3 million in funding–turns digital mobile photos into postcards.

“Online, messages get like spam,” says founder Matt Brezina. “You keep a postcard forever.”

PRINT

A version of this article appears in the February 2012 issue of Fast

Company.